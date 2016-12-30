Police activity shuts down Mobile Circle West in Prescott Valley

Photo by Jason Wheeler.
Update 6:45 p.m.: Situation is cleared up. If more details are released, the story will be updated here.
Originial report: A call about a possible armed robbery in progress has led police to surround a home on Mobile Circle West in Prescott Valley.
Traffic has been stopped on the street. Please avoid the area as police work the scene.
