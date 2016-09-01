Flash flood warning issued for Yavapai County

PRESCOTT - The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a flash flood warning For Yavapai County until 2:30 p.m.
Heavy rain was falling in the area of Prescott, Prescott Valley, and specifically, the Gateway Mall at 12:26 p.m.
Flash flooding is expected to occur along Granite Creek.
The National Weather Service urges people to "move to higher ground now."
