Bradshaw Mtn. cross-country regroups, hopes for the best

Bradshaw Cross-Country 2016 Schedule DATE / OPPONENT / TIME Sept. 3 / at Peaks Invite / TBA Sept. 10 / at Wherley Inv. / TBA Sept. 14 / at Sunnyslope / TBA Sept. 24 / BMHS INVITE! / TBA Sept. 30 / at Twilight Invite / TBA Oct. 5 / at Washington / TBA Oct. 19 / at County Champ. / TBA Oct. 28 / at Sect. Champ.^ / TBA Nov. 5 / at State Champ.~ / 1:30 p.m. ! = at Embry-Riddle course in Prescott ^ = at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix ~ = at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Bradshaw Mountain High’s boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams did not qualify for the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) Division II state meet in 2015, leaving veteran Bears coach Mike Simon hungry for a trip this fall.

Alex Villagran was the lone individual state qualifier for Bradshaw last season, and he graduated in the spring.

“It was the first season under my tenure as head coach at Bradshaw Mountain High School that we did not send a boys’ or a girls’ team to the state championships,” Simon added.

Bradshaw opened the 2016 season at home on Aug. 31. BMHS next runs at the annual Peaks Invitational this Saturday, Sept. 3, in Flagstaff.

The Bears will play host to only one meet this fall – the annual Bradshaw Mountain High School Invite on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University course in Prescott.

In 2016, the Bears hope to turn the page behind two other Villagran boys in seniors David and Emilio Villagran. For the girls, promising sophomore Anna Zea and senior Ellsy Estrada lead the charge.

Simon feels confident that his program will regain its past status as a postseason qualifier. The D-II state meet is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

“The boys’ and girls’ teams could be surprisingly good and are looking to get back to the state championships,” Simon added.