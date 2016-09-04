Pickup strikes gas line in Dewey, forces evacuations

DEWEY – A pickup struck a gas line Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4, shearing it off and forcing some residents to be evacuated, Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Maverick Trail, when the truck’s owner was loading a small trencher tractor onto a trailer hitched to the pickup.

“A shift in weight on the trailer lifted the hitch, which, in turn, lifted the back wheels of the truck, taking the parking brakes out of play,” D’Evelyn said. “As the truck started backing down hill, the owner attempted to enter the cab and stop the movement but fell and was dragged a short distance.”

The truck hit the gas main, causing a “significant leak,” D’Evelyn said. Twelve homes were evacuated as a precaution. After Unisource shut down the gas, just before 4 p.m., resident were allowed to return home.

The pickup’s driver, a 50-year-old man, was injured and was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center. D’Evelyn said he may be flown to a Phoenix hospital for further evaluation.

