Prescott woman 1 of 2 killed in Utah ATV crash

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Authorities say two Arizona women, one from Prescott, were killed when their all-terrain vehicle caught fire in Moab.

Officials with the Grand County Sheriff's Office say the accident happened Friday afternoon in the Sand Flats Recreation Area.

According to deputies, 28-year-old Destiny Dixon, of Prescott, and 51-year-old Debbie Swann, of Apache Junction, were on a path known as Hell's Revenge Trail.

Deputies say the two were trying to navigate an obstacle locals call the "Tip Over Challenge."

Authorities on the scene found the vehicle in flames.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have been turned over to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office.