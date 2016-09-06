Ask the contractor: Leave fixing garage door windows to the pros

This past week we received three calls to replace broken glass in garage door panels. After talking with June Hawkins, owner of Neumann High County Doors, replacing broken glass panels are not a DIY project so I say leave the leather work gloves, step ladder, helper — because an additional pair of hands are needed, Phillips-head screwdriver, small flathead screwdriver, tape measure, replacement glass and the rubber mallet in the garage tool box and call for help.

Many panelized garage doors have windows that are vulnerable to damage and breakage. Some windows consist of a frame with glass and others consist of glass inserts that fit into the framework on the door. The method used to replace a damaged or broken window varies with the type of frame.

If you have a garage door with glass panels that was installed in 2000 and up more than likely you have a screw together design. According to June the screw together windows are usually easy to deal with when replacing broken glass.

The screws are removed from the inside of the frame and the inside portion of the frame comes off and the glass is sandwiched between the frame and the front portion. If you want to be a daring DIY person this is where you will need the additional set of hands because you will need someone to hold the outside portion of the frame and keep it from falling out when you’re working on the inside.

The new piece of glass is plopped in and as they say “wallah” the task is complete.

The other type is glass replacement is a snap together design. If you have a garage door with glass panels before the year 2000, there are not any screws on the inside of the frame and this replacement is a little more difficult for glass repairs.

For this one — I say stay away from the DIY — the entire window section must be removed from the door, and the process according to June is not fun. The most time-consuming part of replacing the window in this older style of door is removing the inner frame retainers from the window frame.

While we are on the topic of garage doors, let’s take time to talk garage door sensors.



Most garage remotes use an infrared or radio-based system to communicate with garage door sensors.

The remotes send a coded signal through the air that is picked up by the sensors, which then give the garage door a signal to move. Separate sensors detect whether the door is open or closed. If open, the sensors tell the door to close, and vice versa.

While radio wave signals can be picked up by remote systems without much interference, infrared signals need some sort of line-of-sight connection to work properly. An infrared sensor problem can usually be identified by switching between the wired, in-garage button and the remote button.

If the garage door works properly with the wired connection but not the remote transmitter, the problem is probably signal-related. Most sensors have a small red light that will blink where the signal is sent and/or picked up, known as the “eye.” Sometimes sensors only need to be cleaned or readjusted to resume working properly.

Garage doors are equipped with photoelectric sensors near the base of the door opening that ensure the door will not close down on anything. When an object interrupts the light wave based connection, the door will either refuse to close or automatically freeze. If these safety sensors are misaligned or blocked in some way, the door will not function properly. Also transmitter problems can be caused by low batteries.

Happy garage door opening and closing.

Sandy Griffis is executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Email your questions to her at ycca@cableone.net or call 928-778-0040.