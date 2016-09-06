Cooking with Diane: Slow Cooker Beef & Noodles

Beef and noodles is a delicious comfort food for everyone. However, most people don’t think of using a slow cooker to create this meal.

A slow cooker gives the meat a lot more flavor and is worth the extra time if you can spare it.

Serve this dish with a salad and warm rolls for a satisfying meal.

Slow Cooker Beef & Noodles

2 pounds roast beef (cubed)

1 16-ounce package frozen noodles

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

1 package au jus mix

1 package beefy onion soup mix

1 can mushrooms

1 tablespoon Kitchen Bouquet (browning sauce)

4 cups water

Put cubed meat into slow cooker, in a bowl mix soups, gravy mix and onion soup mix together, add 4 cups of water and pour over the meat. Cook on high heat 5 hours or until meat is tender, about 45 minutes before meat is done, add mushrooms, noodles, and Kitchen Bouquet and cook 40-60 minutes until noodles are done.