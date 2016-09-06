HUSD board votes for district credit card

It’s been a long time coming in the mind of Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board Member Gary Hicks. The district will have a credit card.

“I am so glad to see this,” Hicks said. “This is something that’s needed to be done for a long time and it’s finally going … relieve a lot of pressure on the staff and the business office as well.”

The district is applying for the card with National Bank of Arizona, according to Director of Finance Cynthia Windham. Usage of the card will primarily be to facilitate the payment of travel expenses, such as hotels, meals and registrations for training and education while conducting district business, and purchase from companies that don’t accept purchase orders, she said.

A purchase order details items the buyer agrees to purchase at a certain price point and the district will still use them for financial procurement and to have control over the inner workings of the budget, Windham said. However, many times companies don’t take purchase orders and only sometimes the hotels are familiar with them, she said.

“It’s becoming antiquated,” Windham said, noting that going online to register people for a training or conference and giving a credit card number will facilitate much easier.

Purchases made using the card may not violate district purchasing policy and the card’s usage will be issued and approved of by the financial department following required paperwork and authorizations, Windham said. Further, the cards can’t be used for anything personal, she said.

While Windham was unsure of how many credit cards there would be and how they would be stored and assigned, the district will be monitoring them, she said. Violation of district credit card usage would result in disciplinary action up to and including termination and possible legal action, Windham said.

The card is a good idea as staff members would like to attend conferences but often don’t have the cash in hand to pay up front and get reimbursed, Hicks said.

“That’s why I like this,” he said.