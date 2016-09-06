Obituary: Ernest Escobedo

Ernest Escobedo, 84, of Prescott Valley, passed away on Aug. 19, 2016. He was born in Prescott, Arizona, on May 22, 1932. Arrangements by Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.
