Phoenix man moves to PV, starts sales business

Photo by Jason Wheeler.
Originally from Phoenix, Twin Legion Management Owner Jesse Garcia said he found that there weren’t a whole lot of sales and marketing jobs in Prescott Valley, or the Prescott area as a whole, that offered actual real estate opportunities.
“I decided I’d give it a shot and try my hand up here,” he said, noting that he’s been in a Prescott Valley location for a few weeks now.
The move to Prescott Valley was kind of difficult, Garcia said. The location he’s in was promised to be move-in ready, but upon arrival, Garcia found it wasn’t exactly the case, he said. Still though, he likes the affordable spaces in Prescott Valley and will be moving into a more professional spot soon, Garcia said.
Down in Phoenix, Garcia said he was also doing marketing and sales, which included representing Dell inside a Best Buy where he “found out I have a natural talent,” he said. He also was involved with the sheriff’s office, but found it to be too political, Garcia said.
One of the hardest aspects to moving to a Prescott Valley location is recruiting, Garcia said. A lot of people see sales and think it’s door to door or part time when Twin Legion Management is offering full-time jobs, he said.
Currently, Twin Legion Management’s main client is AT&T and DirectTV, Garcia said. However, he added there are secondary clients such as Samsung and CenturyLink.
The move up north was ultimately a good one, Garcia said.
“Prescott is where I want to be,” he said, noting there are plans to expand into two more store locations in a couple months.”
Call 928-350-9033 for more information.
