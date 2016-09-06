Prescott Valley births: Aug. 31, 2016

Elijah Roy Bristow, a boy, 8 lbs., 1 oz., born July 16, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, to Keisha Larson and Jondavid Bristow of Prescott Valley.
Jaxon Lee Collins, a boy, born Aug. 22, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mia Cox and Denver Collins of Prescott Valley.
Seneca Mercy Cunningham, a girl, 5 lbs., 7oz., born Aug. 21, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, to Morenci Cheyenne-Faith Scott of Prescott Valley.
Omar Noe De La Cruz Espinoza, a boy, 5 lbs., born Aug. 4, 2016 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Angelica Espinoza of Prescott Valley.
Salma Faizah Fernandez, a girl, 6 lbs., 11 oz., born Aug. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, to Fatima Fernandez Sanchez of Prescott Valley.
