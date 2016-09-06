Prescott Valley remembers 9/11

The Tribune

Patriot Week 2016 kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday with some running and more than 3,000 United States flags taking root at the Prescott Valley Civic Center.

Prescott Valley dedicated Patriot Week to remembering the thousands of people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Patriot Run, a 10K, 5K and fun run event, is also scheduled for Saturday. Proceeds from this event help pay the travel expenses for Central Yavapai Fire Honor Guard. The racing starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Civic Center.

The flags will be placed at 4 p.m. Saturday, one flag for each victim of the attacks.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Program is scheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday at the Civic Center. The keynote speaker is Seth Leibsohn, a Phoenix radio host, writer, editor, and policy expert.

The Prescott POPS Symphony is scheduled to perform at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the Civic Center.

More details available online at www.facebook.com/PVPatriotWeek.