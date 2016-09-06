PV Council still prefers a café to vending machines

Since Prescott Valley Public Library first opened, there has always been a private vendor in its café space, chosen through a competitive process, according to Deputy Town Manager Ryan Judy.

The vendor that was currently in that spot recently moved out and the town advertised on four different occasions and Judy contacted two local coffee shops to make them aware the space was open and the only response was from a vending machine company proposing to place three machines in the area with a rate of return to the town at about 15 percent, he said.

The Library Board of Trustees is pleased about the interest, but is hoping for a vendor that would provide services more in line with the feel of the dynamic and modern library, Board of Trustees Member Corey Christians said. As such, the board of trustees recommended either reopening the bid in hopes of receiving new proposals or reducing the length of the contract with the vending machine company to one year.

“This gives us the opportunity to go out and to bid again in one year instead of two in hopes of finding an actual café,” he said. “In that time, a study can be conducted to see if the space can be enhanced to make it more attractive to the public and a potential vendor.”

Councilmember Lora Lee Nye said it’s important that something is available for the citizens coming and going from the library. Being on the initial team that envisioned the library, the dream for the café space hasn’t been realized as each person that tried it hasn’t worked out, she said.

The only way that she would be comfortable with agreeing to vending machines is if it’s the only way to provide food items to the public in the library, Nye said.

“I’m not convinced that’s the only way,” she said, adding her preference to take longer in finding a café concessionaire. “It would be better than having nothing, but I would have no comfort zone at all with this.”

At the same time, Vice Mayor Richard Anderson said he didn’t want to keep kicking the can down the road and extending time for the search. Seeing no problem with vending machines that provide snacks for people who want them, Anderson said he also doesn’t have a problem putting it back out for a bid as long as it’s not a two- or three-year process. Further, if no one shows interest, then bring in the vending machines until something can be made available, he said.

Councilmember Mary Mallory also agreed that vending machines would be better than nothing at all.

“It gives us an opportunity to look down the road and see exactly if someone is interested in coming in,” Mallory said. “We have a lot of kids coming in after school. Vending machines work good for them. It’s something and better than nothing.

Ultimately, the council voted to table the contract with the vending machine company and give it 60 days to see if there’s anyone else interested in filling the spot and Nye voiced her frustration in seeing that the café’s not open.

“It does not serve the intention that room was set aside for,” she said.