PV Library starts business workshops this month

Back in May, Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan presented Prescott Valley Public Library with a check totaling $22,240, an award for two grants from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records. One of those grants was for the Peak Experience Business Hub, a series of workshops that begin later this month.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 to be more precise. The class is Intro to Business Plan Writing and the second, Lean Business Start-Up, is on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The classes go through December and all from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Glassford Hill Room.

Back in May, Reagan said she had never seen the Peak Experience Business Hub in the state of Arizona before.

It’s been a long time coming as the desire has been around for the last three years, said Library Supervisor Casey Van Haren. At one point, she had discussed the idea with Town Manager Larry Tarkowski, who was looking at the bigger picture and wanting to get more economic development into the town with it, Van Haren said.

“My whole thing was focusing on small businesses and/or getting people who were thinking about starting a business but they didn’t know exactly where to go,” she said. “It can be expensive, books/mentorship, you have to pay for that. These classes are all free. including mentorship.”

The library worked with the Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center to have six classes from September through December, Van Haren said. The classes are those that the college already offers but are free at the library.

Other classes include Accounting Fundamentals, Fearless Facebook, Crowdfunding for Small Business and Intellectual Property.

The first class helps those looking to start a business helps with business description, such as writing analysis, management services, what the product is about and organization, Van Haren said.

“It helps people figure out, ‘I have this little small business, but I have no idea where to start,” she said. “These classes will help if you have an idea.”

The workshops would not have been possible, without the grant, Van Haren said.