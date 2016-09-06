Suspect leads PVPD on chase before crashing car

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A police officer tried to stop a car after he saw it striking curbs and weaving while driving on Robert Road around 10 p.m. Saturday night, Sept. 4, only to watch it try to drive away before crashing into a concrete barrier, according to PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

Brandon C. Randall, 32, was booked on DUI charges, as well as unlawful flight, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct.

Kaufman said that, once the car crashed, in the 8000 block of Spouse Drive and wouldn’t run, Randall began to get out, but then ran from officers.

He was tackled about 30 feet away, Kaufman said, resulting in minor injuries to both Randall and an officer.

Randall was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for treatment and then booked into the Camp Verde jail.