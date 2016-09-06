Woman trying to parallel park downtown bumps SUV, sends it into church

PRESCOTT – A woman trying to parallel park her car in Goodwin Street Tuesday, Sept. 6, bumped a parked SUV, pushing it downhill and into the Solid Rock Christian Church, according to Prescott Police Deputy Chief Amy Bonney.

About 9:45 a.m., an 89-year-old woman was parking on the south side of Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Public Library when she struck the unoccupied SUV, Bonney said.

The SUV rolled through the intersection of Goodwin and Marina Streets before it ran into the church, breaking out a window on an unoccupied office.

The driver was not hurt, Bonney said, but her passenger did suffer minor injuries.

Police are still investigating, and “it is possible the driver … may have confused the gas and the brake while parking the vehicle,” Bonney said.