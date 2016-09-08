Authorities seeking info on trail burglars

PRESCOTT – Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who burglarized a vehicle parked at the White Spar Campground on Aug. 29.

The suspects took a purse containing credit cards, ID, and cash, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

“Shortly thereafter, the victim discovered purchases and attempted purchases made throughout the Prescott area with her stolen credit cards,” D’Evelyn said.

“The suspects had used the stolen cards immediately following the burglary. This is a typical of thieves who intend to make as many purchases as possible before the victim realizes the cards are stolen and close the accounts.”

Using surveillance photos, deputies identified three suspects, two women and a man, who were, at times, accompanied by a white dog. They’re believed to be driving a Jeep, possibly a newer black Patriot model.

D’Evelyn said one woman is apparently pregnant, and has been seen wearing a black top with pink colored sweats displaying the word “PINK” below the waist band; the second woman was wearing her hair in a ponytail and had a yellow top. The third suspect is a man with a possible goatee, seen wearing a white cap, black shirt, and long pants.



Anyone with information as to the identity and/or whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 and refer to case 16-031044. Anonymous calls to Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 are also encouraged and could result in a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.