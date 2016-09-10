Bradshaw Mtn. 43, San Tan Valley Combs 6

SAN TAN VALLEY – Bradshaw Mountain High’s football team didn’t have to sweat it out in Week 3 on Friday night, Sept. 9, pounding Combs, 43-6, in a 4A Conference clash southeast of Phoenix.

After losing to Cactus 70-48 in their opener and edging Estrella Foothills, 31-28, in Week 2, the Bears and their defense nearly pitched a shutout against the Coyotes.

Bradshaw won its second straight game, improving the Prescott Valley squad’s record to 2-1 overall behind another solid offensive performance from senior quarterback Gunner Bundrick.

Bundrick unofficially completed 16-of-23 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns of 25, 41 and 42 yards, upping his season total to 13 TDs through three games.

Wideout Ryan Shaver led Bradshaw in receiving, hauling in six catches for 151 yards and two TDs. Wideout Nick Othon had seven grabs for 129 yards and a TD.

On the ground, tailback Tye Garcia impressed, too, unofficially running for 164 yards on 14 carries and three long TDs in the rout. His TD scampers went for 59, 20 and 28 yards. Bradshaw added a 20-yard field goal from Brendan Fischer late in the contest.

With 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Combs avoided the shutout when Skylar Johnson scored on a 5-yard TD run. The extra point failed. With the setback, the Coyotes stayed winless at 0-3.

Next up, the Bears will play host to another 4A Conference foe in Tempe Marcos de Niza at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley.

The defending Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Division II state runner-up Padres will be the toughest opponent yet for Bradshaw. Marcos owns a 3-0 record, posting wins against Prescott (44-23), Cactus (43-37) and Peoria (35-0).