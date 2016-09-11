9/11 memorial ceremony an act of caring, remembrance

Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, a day that Prescott Valley Police Chief Brian Jarrell said has become his generation’s Pearl Harbor.

However, the differences between the two events are stark, he said.

“The attack that brought us into World War II occurred 75 years ago and although it was done as we were seeking peaceful solutions to our differences, it was a military target that our enemies struck. Civilians were not the objective, even though some did perish. Then, our enemies wore uniforms and assembled under their flag,” Jarrell said. “Today, we are attacked by cowards in spineless ways … Most targets today have nothing to do with military strategy, that would be too difficult.

“After all, the schoolyard bully doesn’t pick on the football players, he finds the smallest, timid kids and picks on them.”

Despite the differences between now and 75 years ago, the resolve of the American people has remained constant, Jarrell said, stating that Americans are unique in their tenacity to overcome obstacles and look hopelessness in the eye and laugh. He said to look at how Americans respond after cowardly attacks, noting that they respond with more heroism and unity rather than divisiveness and fear. Citizens are also the greatest source of information when it comes to stopping acts of terrorism, Jarrell said, telling people that if they see something, say something.

While there is the continuation of bracing and preparing for more attacks as Sept. 11, 2001 is remembered, the strength and resiliency of the American people is also celebrated, Jarrell said.

“I truly believe that today is about hope and optimism for a great future,” he said.

Former Prescott Fire Chief Dan Fraijo said that the memorial ceremony was an act of remembrance and caring. Due to the magnitude of the event, each of the flags on the Healing Field represents more than just a person, but also families, friends, relatives, loved ones and children, he said, adding that of the 3,000 or so people who lost their lives that day, about 1,300 have never been accounted for.

As for first responders, they’re just everyday people who get into the business for a variety of reasons, Fraijo said.

“There is a certain passion one has to have in order become involved with something that has so much horror involved,” he said. “You see just about everything that you can possibly image that’s bad as a first responder, but if any of those folks were here, they’d tell you they’re not heroes, but it’s another day at the office.”

Fraijo read what he said during the memorial for the Granite Mountain Hotshots in 2013, which he said applies to what happened on Sept. 11, 2001 and continuously. The fire service is linked by the common elements of risk, danger and possible death and while those in the fire service accept those facts, he thinks it’s understood by all public safety personnel.

Those in attendance that day honored them, mourned for their loved ones and memorialized their sacrifice, Fraijo said. That presence and admiration for their sacrifices was an honor and memories of that ceremony will forever be memorialized.



“I think that speaks very much for our entire public safety community. We are losing police officers on a daily basis, but I can only thank people like you for coming out here and respecting what took place and I can only thank you,” Fraijo said.

If a stand is not taken to defend American values, then not only is the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11 not honored, but those who fought and died for the freedoms of American citizens since then, as well as those who fought and died before America as a country are not honored as well, said Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Chief Scott Freitag.

“I think we are and will continue to be a country as long as the majority of us adhere to our American values. Not the ones people want to enact on us, but rather the ones set by our forefathers. Were their decisions always correct? No. Do we always make the right decisions today? No. Are there areas in which our country must improve? Absolutely,” he said. “This does not mean that we should waver as individuals who are Americans. We adjust, we remain nimble, we correct course and we remain committed to our core.”

The country is not collapsing around us, but we must remain vigilant and committed to doing the right thing even though it may be difficult, Freitag said. The country was not built on a flawed ideology, but it is currently a time of imbalance and adherence to far left or far right ideologies lead to a failed state, he said, calling all those in attendance to leave committed to the country, each other and balance.

“Let us remember those that have sacrificed for us, commit to our core as Americans and honor all of those that have and continue to give so much for our great country,” Freitag said.