3 arrested in failed robbery attempt

CORDES LAKES – Three men were arrested after two suspects in ski masks forced their way into a home in the 20900 block of East Coyote Lane while carrying weapons on Sunday, Sept. 11, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

A man, 41, opened the back door to check on a noise around 4 a.m., and two male suspects forced their way inside and demanded money. One had a baton, the other a handgun, D’Evelyn said.

The man took the baton away from one suspect and chased both outside. He struck the suspect who had the baton in the head with it.

The two suspects ran and got to an SUV, which drove off.

The suspect with the gun had dropped it and it turned out to be an Airsoft-type pistol.

The victims, the man and a woman, got a glimpse of one suspect under his mask and told deputies it was Robert Foster, 46, of Phoenix, who had once stayed with them, D’Evelyn said.

Just after 5 a.m., staff at Yavapai Regional Medical Center called the Sheriff’s Office to report that they had a patient bleeding from the head in their Emergency Department.

“The injured party told (hospital) personnel he had been struck with a baton and was bleeding considerably from the back of his head. When deputies arrived at hospital a few minutes later, they located the suspect vehicle in the hospital parking lot with Foster asleep inside,” D’Evelyn said.

Deputies found 52-year-old Charles Engers from Chino Valley in a hospital bed and Sterling Jensen, 26, from Prescott, sitting with him.

Jensen eventually admitted her was the getaway driver, D’Evelyn said.

All three were booked on felony charges including two counts each of armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, criminal trespassing, and misconduct involving weapons.

They’re each being held on a $50,000 bond.

“Deputies later learned Foster planned on returning with a real handgun to again confront the victims,” D’Evelyn said.