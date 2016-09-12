Prescott Valley Police to offer free VIN etching

PRESCOTT VALLEY – On Saturday, September 17, 2016, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, the Prescott Valley Police Department will provide a free Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) etching opportunity at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main Street, Prescott Valley. VIN etching is the process of permanently etching the vehicle’s digit VIN on each piece of window glass on the vehicle.

VIN etching serves as a permanent fingerprint of your vehicle and is a visual theft deterrent against auto theft.

There is no damage to your windows. The process only affects the outer most layer of the glass and does not weaken the window.

The VIN number etched on each piece of glass is a quarter-inch high and about two inches wide. The numbering has a white color that can be seen within a few feet of your vehicle. Thieves and police officers know where to look for the etching, however, the casual passer-by will not notice.

The process should only take 15 minutes per vehicle. The vehicle owner must show proof of vehicle ownership, current registration and complete a consent form provided by the police department. There is no cost for this service. This event is supported by a grant award from Arizona Auto Theft Authority.