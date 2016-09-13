Ask the Contractor: ‘Green’ homes come in many configurations

As Kermit the Frog says “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green.” In this wonderful song Kermit begins by lamenting his green coloration, expressing that green “blends in with so many ordinary things” and wishing to be some other color. But by the end of the song, Kermit recalls positive associations with the color green, and concludes by accepting and embracing his greenness.

Let’s all embrace greenness. Did you know that the buildings in which we live, work, and play protect us from nature’s extremes, yet they also affect our health and environment. The environmental impact of buildings is becoming more apparent, and “green building” is gaining momentum so Kermit should be pleased.

So you ask, “What is green building?” Green, or sustainable, building is the practice of creating and using healthier and more resource-efficient models of construction, renovation, operation, maintenance and demolition.



What makes a building “green”? A green building is a structure that is environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout its life-cycle. Green buildings are designed to reduce the overall impact of the built environment on human health and the natural environment by efficiently using energy, water, and other resources and by protecting occupant health and by reducing waste, pollution and environment degradation.



Are “green” buildings more expensive to construct and operate? Perhaps surprisingly, good green buildings often cost only a few percentage points or no more to build than conventional designs. Integrated design processes that identify the most efficient, holistic approaches to building green can reduce these initial costs. There are also many green products and materials that cost the same or even less than conventional ones and there can be significant savings.

Remember, the principles behind green building can be applied to any style of house. It’s not what the house looks like that matters, but how it works. Green building guides every step of design and construction, from choosing a building site to installing a heating system. Green building is alternately described as “sustainable” building, and ultimately this may be a more accurate way of looking at it. Green buildings are as varied as the people who live in them. There is no single template for a green house. Green homes use as little energy as possible. Durability, low environmental impact and low maintenance all become important attributes for a green home. Green homes have excellent indoor air quality. Green homes are designed to be healthy houses. A green home shouldn’t have moisture, mold, or radon problems. Building materials, furnishings, paints and finishes should not contribute toxins and irritants to indoor air.

Green building isn’t an all-or-nothing proposition. As long as the basics are there, the house can be upgraded over time. In reality, sustainably built houses cover a huge architectural swath.

How do I know when a building product is really “green”? ‘Green’ makes an eye-catching label for all sorts of products.

It’s a bandwagon every marketing company in the U.S. would like to climb on. Confronted with this advertising claim, what we should be asking is, “OK, what makes it green?” Here are a few issues to consider. Is the product manufactured or harvested locally? Is it healthy? Find out whether the product off-gasses volatile organic compounds, formaldehyde or other chemical irritants. Is it durable? Spending more money for a product that lasts much longer than the norm represents a net savings. Is it made from recycled materials, and can it be recycled? An increasing number of products contain at least some recycled material, which means fewer virgin raw materials were needed to manufacture them. Products that can be recycled at the end of their service life means less strain on landfills. Will it save energy?



Is it really cheaper to live on a “green” house? Yes, and in more ways than one. Energy conservation is one of the main goals of sustainable building, and following the basics of green design certainly lowers the cost of heating and cooling.

All of it makes a difference, so site the house to take advantage of the sun, create a tight building envelope, invest in adequate insulation and choose energy efficient heating and cooling equipment.