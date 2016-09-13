Cooking with Diane: Raspberry Bubble Bake

This dessert is addicting! I used raspberries because they are my favorite but you can use any berry you happen to like. Sure to be hit with berry lovers.

Raspberry Bubble Bake

6 Rhodes Dinner rolls (thawed)

1 can Raspberry pie filling

1 cup Raspberries (fresh or frozen)

Cut each thawed roll into six pieces, and place in a 8x8 greased baking dish or pie pan. Mix pie filling and berries together, and spread over dough pieces. Cover and let dough rise, it will start to come through filling.

When raised, bake in a 350 degrees oven for 30 minutes.

Glaze

1- 3 ounce package of cream cheese (soft)

4 tablespoons butter (soft)

1 cup powered sugar

5 tablespoons milk

Cream together butter and cheese, add sugar and milk. Mix until glaze is thin enough to drizzle over the raspberry dessert when removed from oven. (more milk might be needed .)