Letter: Science and Christianity

Some recent letters have cast Christians as blind and brain-dead, especially in regard to climate change and denying scientific knowledge. Nigel Reynolds also made the claim that the Bible promoted the notion that the earth was flat and the center of the universe, which is just not true. Christians at the time may have done so, but you can’t judge Christianity and Jesus Christ by uninformed or misinformed Christians.

The Bible actually supports the notion of climate change in the end-times. Daniel 9:26 speaks of floods, Revelation 16:8 prophesies a scorching sun and Revelation 16:11 tells of “great hail.” I believe we are in the run-up to the end-time Tribulation, which Jesus called “the beginning of sorrows.” (Matthew 24:8)

Science and Christianity are not anathema to each other. Rather, science is discovering how God designed the universe. I have engineering and master of science degrees, and have watched scientific “facts” change a lot since my school days in the 1950s. The atomic model was king then, with electrons and protons billed as the smallest particles. Later, smaller particles were discovered. Now string theory says all mass is but energy waves vibrating at different frequencies.

Christian faith is not blind nor brain-dead, although some Christians as well as some non-believers might be. Instead, the words of the Bible that were inspired by God thousands of years ago have stood the test of time with hundreds of prophecies having already come to pass.

Pastor John Jacobsen

Dewey