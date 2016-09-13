One man's rant: The seriously incomplete guide to dating services

I’ve spent most of my adult life being single. My time on Earth has followed the lasagna living philosophy: Being single, then being married, being single again, then being married again, going back to living alone, going back to living with a spouse. I’m getting dizzy, so let me summarize by saying that I’m working on my third marriage (as is the wife). There may be some deep-seated reasons for my occasional bouts of singletarianism. On the other hand, there may be some really, really simple explanations. I think I’ll leave it there.

There ultimately is a point to all this: Dating services. You and I see the TV advertisements all the time. If we were unmarried, we could access any of hundreds of dating sites on the Internet. Sort of like going to the fish market and picking an entrée for dinner, I guess.



If I suffered from a medical condition or unfortunate diet decisions and didn’t want to munch in isolation, I could go to fatdatingservice.com. (a real website). On the other hand, Jack Sprat could join Skinnypassions.com. Mickey Rooney might want to access Shortpassions.com. So far, I’m not making any of this up. But stay tuned. There’s even Datamidget.com for the really short folk. I didn’t make this up, either, people.

Let’s see, there are dating sites depending on your race: Blackpeoplemeet.com, Asianpromise.com and Nativeamericanpersonals.com. If you’re half this and half that there is even Interracialpeopledating.com.



Doesn’t matter where you live, there’s Bigcitydates.com if you’re in Los Angeles, Farmers.com for Chino Valley and Paulden and Suburbandating.com for most places in between. If you live in the Midwest you have Midwestsinglesconnection.com, but if you move to Boar Tush, Alabama or Chickenbone, Mississippi for a new job, you’ll have Findsouthernlove.com. Yes, there is a Boar Tush, Alabama and a Chickenbone, Mississippi, you skeptics!

If you’re serious about finding the right significant other, you have a fine selection of dating sites including eHarmony, but if you just want to play around, you can click on Flirt.com, Plentyoffish.com, or Benaughty.com. Or so I’m told.

If you’re starving and single all at the same time and don’t want to be, you have Dinnerdate.com and Itsjustlunch.com. There’s even The Breakfast Club for Singles 50+ at Meetup.com.



If you’re 50+ and breakfast time is past but it’s before lunch you can just go to Seniorpeoplemeet.com. You can probably snag a donut or two later in the day.

Despite all these togethering services for the general populace, we probably need at least one more. I mean, despite exhaustive research, I could not find a dating site for our valued citizens who are between 31 and 38½ years of age who live in geodesic domes and whose primary passions in life are Canasta, macramé and tuna sandwiches. Are these poor souls to be excluded from their own rich slice of American living?

Oh, I do have one suggestion for the geodesic folks mentioned above: Go to the site You’re up the creek.com and fill out a complete report.

So, why do I bring up the issue of dating services? It just so happens that Mrs. Williams and I met through eHarmony eleven years ago. This is one site that takes the time to match basic values in addition to interests. At this time, however, I don’t remember whether the words, “Canasta”, “macramé” or “tuna sandwiches” came up in the personal profile survey that each of us took online.



To comment on this column or to mention other dating sites of interest, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.