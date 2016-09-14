96-apartment complex advances

Track C of the Glassford Regional Marketplace is scheduled to have a different zoning designation for approximately 3.87 acres starting the latter half of September. The designation will allow for the construction of some new apartment buildings.

In a process that included five months of working through the logistics of having apartments next to a car dealership, Charles Arnold of Marketplace Partners brought the final site plan for the complex, known as Crown Pointe Lofts, before the Prescott Valley Town Council at a public hearing regarding the zoning map change at the council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8.

One aspect taken into consideration was that Arnold went through a series of project reviews in order to be sensitive to commercial neighbors as well as the living environment the apartments would create, said Community Development Director Richard Parker.

“They shifted buildings around to take advantage of getting as far away from the car dealership as possible and have a good circulation element through the project,” Parker said, noting they did a lot of work to readjust configurations to make it less of an impact to the neighbors and get a decent environment “so they didn’t have lights shining in the windows at night, as an example, when they’re displaying the automobiles.”

Arnold said he was able to orient the windows so that the views look away from the dealership. Other work that has to be done is extensive grating along the northern portion and a berm that’s required by code as well as landscaping going into the berm and covered parking that will be on the dealership side of the project, he said.

The zoning map change, requested by Marketplace Partners, switched those 3.87 acres from Commercial; General Sales and Services to Residential; Residential and Services – Planned Area Development, said Town Planner Carmen Ogden. The preliminary development plan consists of a complex of eight apartment clusters with 96 total units, 174 parking spaces, 12 of which are handicapped and a clubhouse, she said.



“The site is located within the marketplace development near Glassford Hill, adjacent to the Crossroads Regional Shopping Center,” she said.

In April, Marketplace Partners held a neighborhood meeting which was attended by two members of the public and one applicant, Ogden said, adding that there were questions relating to exterior appearance, access and lighting with no negative comments.

Councilmember Michael Whiting inquired as to the affordability of the apartments, which Arnold said will be market rate, but bigger than usual.



“You’ll also notice in our name that it’s the Crown Pointe Lofts,” he said. “So our design is a little bit larger footprint for the average unit, but you will be seeing those very competitive with the market in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino as well,” he said.



The council voted in favor of the zoning map change except for Councilmember Stephen Marshall who abstained.