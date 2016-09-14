HUSD tax rate lower than last year

Over the years, Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board Member Richard Adler has sat down with District Financial Director Cynthia Windham to go over the district’s tax rates. Taxpayers see that the most important information they want to see is that the tax rate has gone down, he said, which Windham noted that the district has very little control over.

“I think what is really important to point out again, in good times and bad, for the most part, the school district has very little leeway as to what those tax rates are going to be,” Adler said. “In the past, we’ve had some discussions with various members of the community … that was during lean times when the economy wasn’t as good, so it affected them directly.”

This year, the primary tax rate is $4.28 and the secondary tax rate is $0.98, with a total combined rate of $5.27, a combined decrease of about $0.28 over last year, Windham said. There are four elements that drive and affect primary tax rates, including budget allocation, qualifying tax rate which is a formula given to the district by the state, collection of tax levies and assessed valuations, she said.

“Those assessed valuations are specific to each district and are driven by the market and economy,” Windham said. “Those rates are actually set by the county assessor’s office.”

Those elements represent factors that are specific to each individual school district and affect area school districts differently within the same county, Windham said. the only exception to this is the qualifying tax rate.

While entities do like to see a lower tax rate, the effect on the taxpayers between lower and higher tax rates is a little cloudy, Windham said.

“If a decrease in the collective assessed valuation results in a higher tax rate, an individual property owner could actually pay less in taxes depending on the individual property’s value level of decrease,” she said.

“The opposite can also be said, if an increase in the collective assessed valuation of the district results in a lower tax rate, an individual property owner can pay more in taxes depending on the individual property value level of increase, which is set by the county assessor’s office.”

As the rates can vary, it’s only an average of how taxpayers are affected and there can be variances between the effects of an increase or a decrease on homeowners in the same taxing jurisdiction, Windham said, adding that the primary assessed valuation for Humboldt Unified School District increased about five percent over last year’s values for the 2016-2017 school year.