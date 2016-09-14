No balloons, but plenty of mud this weekend

MUD FEST WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 WHERE: In the field southwest of the Prescott Valley Civic Center.

This weekend, if you look up into the sky, you’ll see a few birds, maybe a plane or two and while Superman may or may not fly by, there is a chance that you’ll see a couple hot air balloons. However, while some people will come into the area to fly their balloons, there isn’t anything official this year as the Prescott Valley Rotary Balloon Festival was canceled due to a lack of sponsorship, said Prescott Valley Rotary Club President Rich Joliet.

This lack wasn’t necessarily due to any outside forces, such as the hot air balloon crash that occurred in Texas last month, but because the Rotary Club is small and he wasn’t able to do any fundraising, Joliet said. This would have been the sixth year for the festival, but there is the chance that it will return next year, he said.

“Hopefully, if I can get people out there lining up the sponsorships early,” he said, adding that as a whole, the festival “costs us about $13,000.”

However, even though the Balloon Fest was canceled, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to do this weekend. It just means the fun goes from what’s in the air, to what’s on the ground as the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arizona has its Third Annual Wild West Mud Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the field southwest of the Prescott Valley Civic Center.

Last year, the Mud Fest was at the Prescott Valley Event Center and the reason for the change of venue was due to logistics, said Boys and Girls Club of Central Arizona Development Coordinator Kirsten Kerns.

This year will see an increase in mud, Kerns said, noting that while it’s a condensed course, it will still be the full length with about 18 to 20 obstacles.

This year’s Mud Fest also brought back the festival, which was not part of the event last year, Kerns said. Running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Boys and Girls Club partnered with the Town of Prescott Valley for it and not only will there be food trucks and food vendors, but South of Winslow will provide entertainment, she said.

It’ll be a nice way to have some things to do while you’re waiting for your wave,” Kerns said. “Or afterwards, have some beer, have some food and hang out.”

The first wave is the elite wave, competing for a cash prize, which goes off at noon, Kerns said. Following them, waves are every 10 minutes until 2 p.m. Those looking to enter can do so at www.wildwestmudfest.com and it’s $45 for a team of for or more, $40 for individuals, $20 for kids and $55 for the elite wave, she said, adding that there are about 50 in each wave and wave times do fill up.

Universal Homes at Granville came in as the sponsor this year, Kerns said, voicing her hopes to raise about $20,000 this year. The amount raised seems to double every year as last year the organization raised about $10,000 she said. As for the number of runners, there are currently about 300 to 400 signed up, but they usually flood in at the last week and the hope is to get about 800 to 1,000 Kerns said.

“It’s family friendly, built to challenge people, but be family friendly at the same time,” Kerns said, mentioning that those participating are getting “dirty for the Boys and Girls Club … it benefits a good cause.”