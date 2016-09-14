Town amends zoning code based on recent state law

Though the Town of Prescott Valley recently amended its code to place some performance standards relating to vacation and short-term rentals, the State of Arizona also recently stepped in, said Town Planner Carmen Ogden at the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8. As such, some adjustments needed to be made, she said.

“We adopted Ordinance Number 809 on Sept. 24, 2015 to clarify the use and regulations associated with short term residential uses,” she said. “The governor signed into law SB 1350, which prohibits cities and towns from restricting the use or regulating short-term rentals based on their classification, use or occupancy but allows regulations relating to health and safety.”

The bill defines vacation rental or short-term rental as an individually or collectively owned single or multiple occupancy unit or group of units offered as temporary lodging and does not include units used for nonresidential use.

The zoning code revision also provides regulations for business licensing, parking, nuisance and adult uses, Ogden said. According to SB 1350, these include “adopting and enforcing … ordinances relating to noise, protection of welfare, property maintenance and other nuisance issues” as well as “limiting or prohibiting the use … for the purposes of housing sex offenders, operating or maintaining a structured sober living home, selling illegal drugs, liquor control or pornography, obscenity, nude or topless dancing or other adult oriented businesses.”

The revision also requires a 24-hour emergency point of contact, Ogden said, noting that the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing regarding the revision in August of 2016.

“There were no public comments relating to this zoning ordinance amendment,” she said.

There were also no comments from the public or members of the Town Council, who all voted to authorize the amendments except for Councilmember Stephen Marshall who abstained.