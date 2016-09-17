Prescott Valley police respond to report of near-drowning

Prescott Valley Police responded to a near-drowning of a child Saturday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Jason Kaufman, "The child has been flown to a Phoenix Hospital and is alive."
This is all the information police released at this time.
Check back at pvtrib.com for more information as it is made available in this incident.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.