Armed homeowner wards off Cornville burglar

CORNVILLE – A man who heard a burglar rummaging through his cabinets on Saturday, Sept. 17, confronted the suspect with a handgun and ordered him to lie on the floor, but the suspect got away when the homeowner had to leave the room to call police, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

The homeowner, a man in his 80s, was asleep at 4:30 a.m. in the house in the 5600 block of East Whisper Ridge, when the noisy suspect woke him up. When he confronted the suspect, the suspect “begged the homeowner not to shoot him,” D’Evelyn said.

The suspect is a man who “appeared Hispanic or was a darker-skinned white” in his 20s to 30s, average to tall, and stocky “but not fat,” D’Evelyn said. He spoke English without an accent.

The burglar got in the house through an open front window where he removed a screen, D’Evelyn said.

“While searching the neighborhood for this suspect, deputies noticed several homes with open windows and front doors with security screens. Average security screen doors do not afford the same protection as securely installed solid core doors with a quality deadbolt and unlocked windows provide the opportunity for prowlers to access the home,” D’Evelyn added.

