One dead in truck rollover; names released

CLARIFICATION:

DPS spokesman Mehr said the crash took place near milepost 328 on Fain Road, which he called a "spur" of Highway 89A.

UPDATE:

Dexter Purley, 26, of Humboldt, was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle along with Theodore Simpson, 49, also of Humboldt, DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr said.

The pickup was headed north on Highway 89A just after 2 a.m., when “the pickup swerved right into the emergency lane then left, driving across the southbound lanes of traffic. The pickup went into the median and began to roll over,” Mehr said.

Both men were airlifted to Honor Health North Mountain. Simpson was admitted for treatment of serious injuries. Purley died at the hospital.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

DPS is still investigating the crash, Mehr said.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

PRESCOTT VALLEY — One person was killed and another seriously injured early Saturday morning, Sept. 17, when a blue Chevrolet pickup on Highway 89A near the Mingus Mountain area left the road and rolled, ejecting both the driver and passenger, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Officers did not have any further details on the collision or condition of the seriously injured occupant on Sunday, Sept. 18.