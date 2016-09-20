Yavapai College to offer iD theft prevention class

PRESCOTT – More than 490,000 identity theft complaints were reported to the Federal Trade Commission in 2015, and an independent study found that 413.1 billion was stolen from U.S. consumers last year.

A class offered at Yavapai College aims to teach students how to avoid ID theft, among other topics. Instructor Yan Ross wrote the book on the subject – and that will be the textbook for the class.

Ross said he would tailor the class to the students who sign up. “What I’m planning is, when I know exactly who is going to be in the course, I will complete the process of deciding what I will be concentrating on,” but certainly, the material will include “what you can do as a consumer or as a small business to minimize the risk of experiencing identity theft,” he said.

Ross’s credentials include 10 years in federal government service in the Air Force, as Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Banking Committee, and as a Board Member of the Inter-American Development Bank, and 20+ years of private law practice, specializing in financial institution mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, and international transactions.

“There are preventive measures, and there are remedial measure,” which cover what to do “when your turn comes,” and you’re a victim, Ross said.

The course is titled “Identity Theft: Challenge and Response for Consumers,” and it’s FA16-140.