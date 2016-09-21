Ask the Contractor: University of Arizona offers well owner’s workshop

This past week we had several calls from homeowners with well issues. Do you have a private well? Do you drink your well water? Have you tested your well water quality lately? These are important questions that could impact the health and well-being of you and your family.

The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension along with the Arizona Department of Health Services, is offering a free workshop that will teach private well owners about: geology and aquifers, regulations, well registration, well operation and maintenance, naturally occurring contaminants, when and how to sample well water, and home treatment options for your well water.

Presenters are Dr. Janick Artiola, U of A Cooperative Extension Water Quality Specialist, and Mr. Gary Hix, Registered Geologist and Past President of the Arizona Well Assn. The Domestic Well Owner’s Workshop is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Prescott Rodeo grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Bldg C, Prescott. Space is limited and preregistration is required. Call or e-mail Lydia Watts at the U of A Cooperative Extension office in Prescott at 928-445-6590 ext. 221 or lydiawatts@email.arizona.edu.

Are you aware that an individual in an industrialized urban society may use from one million to five million gallons of water during their lifetime. If the share of industrial, agricultural, and recreational usage is counted, the total amount of water may exceed ten million gallons per capita. Our arid climate, continued demands on the water supply forces areas of Yavapai County to rely on ground water wells for potable use.

All wells in Arizona are regulated by ADWR. Before anyone can drill a new well or deepen or modify an existing well, that person must obtain authorization from ADWR. The well must meet minimum construction standards and must be drilled by a licensed well drilling contractor. Within AMAs, owners of large wells must report their pumping numbers. Small wells — those with a pump capacity of 35 gallons per minute (GPM) or less, and used to irrigate less than 2 acres are called “exempt wells” because they are exempt from reporting requirements and regulation.

More exempt wells are drilled in Yavapai County than any other Arizona county. Currently more than 30 percent of all the new wells drilled in Arizona are in Yavapai County, and within Yavapai County the greatest concentration of wells is within the Prescott AMA with over 11,200 registered wells. Outside the AMA, there are no pumping restrictions or reporting rules. All new wells are permitted through the Yavapai County Development Services, in cooperation with the ADWR.

If a well does not meet the criteria of a Public Water System but serves more than one household, this is a Private Shared Well System. There is no agency that enforces or regulates Private Shared Well agreements, and the agreement is considered a civil matter between neighbors. In some circumstances, if the service of water from a well is off the premises, the well may be subject to regulation by the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC). The ACC is the regulatory authority with jurisdiction over private water (and sewer) companies as well as investor- owned utilities.

While some wells are drilled in subdivisions requiring hydrologic analysis prior to permitting, many are drilled on lots created through “lot splits” for which no hydrologic analysis is conducted. A lot split, or “land division” by Arizona statute, is land in an unincorporated area of a county that has been divided into five or fewer parcels, any of which is ten acres or smaller in size. Once platted, the land divider is able to build and sell houses on the divided land even through a reliable water supply might not be available.

Lot split and subdivision statutes are increasingly being examined for potential changes to provide tighter management of ground water resources. The reason for this is the common tie between lot splits and exempt wells — wherever there is a lot split, there is likely to be an unregulated, exempt well that provides water to the homeowner.

Other than registration with ADWR, no agency enforces or regulates water supply or quality in exempt wells. For this reason, well-based water-supply system owners must realize their responsibility to understand some of the vulnerabilities of their personal water supply and commit to monitoring the quality of their water.

Ground water quality is considered excellent in most of the county. Water pH is usually between 6.5 and 8.5, and total dissolved solids (TDS) are usually at or below 500 ppm. However, some areas of the county have high concentrations of arsenic, nitrate, and radon in the water.

Ground water quality is dependent on the geology of the aquifer material, which may contribute naturally occurring chemical constituents that are of concern if found in elevated concentrations (such as arsenic) and may be affected by land use activities that may leach chemicals through the soils (such as agricultural nitrates).

It is important to understand which flow type is prevalent in your aquifer to protect your water supply from contamination. Ground water in contact with naturally occurring minerals of the rocks and alluvium will dissolve and transport those minerals to your well and water supply. In Yavapai County, the most common naturally occurring water supply contaminants are arsenic and radon.

Sandy Griffis is executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Email your questions to her at ycca@cableone.net or call 928-778-0040.