Chamber hires business development manager

In an ever-changing industry surrounded by technology that also continues to advance, staying current means bringing in the younger generation, said Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce President Marnie Uhl, noting that when she brought in the chamber’s former membership services director, Zack Hurt, it worked out very well. However, Hurt left the chamber for West Yavapai Guidance Clinic last July.

“With regrets, but a lot of support we said goodbye,” Uhl said. “Now you have a position that had been dynamically changed from bringing somebody new in, I kind of wanted to keep that forward momentum. I was selective and put feelers out to colleagues in the community, looking for somebody who would fit our chamber. Not to replace Zack. You don’t want anybody to come in and replace anybody.”

Enter Pattrik Daniels, a person who had the knowledge along with a great business background and who she just knew was right for the job, Uhl said, noting that she changed the name of the position to business development manager. It’s the same job, just with a different title to make it his own, she said. Up for the challenge, Daniels will be out in the community reconnecting and making his relationships with the area’s businesses, Uhl said.

Daniels started only a few weeks ago and is taking the initiative with putting his own spin on ideas, Uhl said. The best part of the job has been how it’s invited and encouraged creativity, Daniels said.

“Right now, it’s a busy season with all the events coming up towards the end of the year, but just being able to have that availability to know I’m not stuck in a box, I can bring my own ideas to the table, it’s just very encouraging,” he said.

In charge of bringing in new member businesses, Daniels’ position is about relationships, Uhl said. There are opportunities for him to visit with chamber members, develop those relationships and come up with programs to better serve them, she said.

As he grows in the position, Daniels said he’s looking forward to looking back and figuring out what’s worked and what hasn’t worked in the past and tweaking what hasn’t. Pretty soon, he’ll be out in the community with his own version of a Zack Attack, Uhl said.

“We’re letting him find that out. It was successful and fun and he’s a fun guy, but do it Pattrik’s way,” she said. “We’re putting it together and in another month or so, we’ll be out there with his own spin.”