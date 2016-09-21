Cooking with Diane: Chipotle Parmesan Chicken Bites

Any side dish of potato salad, pasta salad, cole slaw, etc. goes well with these crispy, tender, chicken bites.

They can even be served with spaghetti, or ravioli, so your options are limited only by your imagination.

Chipotle Parmesan

Chicken Bites

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts (cut into 1-2 inch pieces

1 cup Cheezits Chipotle Cheddar Zings crackers (finely crushed)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup walnuts (finely crushed)

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon each salt and pepper

¼ cup butter (melted)

2 eggs

¼ cup milk

In a shallow bowl mix first 6 ingredients. Beat eggs and milk in a separate bowl, melted butter in another bowl.

Dip chicken pieces into butter, then into egg mixture then into cracker mixture, press so crackers adhere to meat.

Place into a grease baking dish, bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.