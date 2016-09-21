Dogs take over Event Center this weekend

Dog lovers will have a treat this coming weekend as the Prescott Arizona Kennel Club hosts its annual AKC Championship Dog Show for the second year at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

This year, more than 1,100 dogs of all breeds are scheduled to compete for the coveted Best in Show title in two separate all breed shows. It begins on Friday and the weekend includes specialty shows for Basenjis, Boxers, Chihuahuas, Vizlas, and Rottweilers, all inside the arena. Three days of obedience and rally competitions are planned to take place outside under big tents.

In the conformation competition, judges evaluate entries by how they measure up to each breed’s written standard. Dogs are entered in a number of classes, and only the first place of each class advances to the winner’s competition in the male and female categories. There, only one male and one female can win from one to five championship points, awarded according to the number of entries.

Then those two winners advance to the Best of Breed ring and compete with dogs that are already champions. Only the Best of Breed advances to the group competition.

One winner from each of seven groups — herding, sporting, non-sporting, working, toy, hound and terrier — advances to the Best in Show competition.

This year’s show has large entries in several breeds, including 30 Rhodesian Ridgebacks, 29 Rottweilers (in the Specialty show Saturday), 32 Great Danes, 27 Whippets, 42 Labrador Retrievers, 41 Golden Retrievers, 57 Boxers, 30 Shetland Sheepdogs, and 29 French Bulldogs. Some of the less recognized breeds include Anatolian Shepherds, Coton de Tulears, Borzois, Entlebucher Mountain Dogs, Chinese Cresteds, and Brussels Griffons.

Weekend competitions also include activities such as junior handling, Rottweiler carting trials, and lure coursing.

There are at least 22 vendors planning to be on site through the weekend inside the Event Center. They will feature everything from dog fine art, the latest toys, treats, dog food, supplies such as beds, crates and mats, leashes, collars, brushes, combs and scissors, and more.

The shows start at 8 a.m. each day and runs through the afternoon. Parking is $5, but admission is free. Concessions are available each day.

Heidi Dahms-Foster is the communications relations coordinator for the Town of Prescott Valley.