Editorial: Doctor: Tell me about your guns

Have a medical appointment in the near future? Don’t be surprised by your doctor’s questions.

Of course they will (or should) inquire about your level of exercise, if you smoke or drink — and how often, if you have any complaints or hurt somewhere, etc. at this checkup. But they also might ask you if you have guns in your house.

Yes, that happened to me years ago. It shocked me and felt unusually probing; however, it apparently is becoming a common question.

The first time I was asked that, Obamacare had just gone into effect. I assumed the Affordable Care Act was to blame. I’ve not found on the internet proof of that; in fact, research shows no law exists to prevent doctors from asking the question.

Simply put: doctor groups see it as a concern.

That could be a good thing, since having a gun in your home statistically increases the risk of violence and death, according to studies – the oldest of which came out in 2004 in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

The Journal of Pediatrics reported last week some state legislatures and doctors are tussling over proposals restricting what doctors can say to patients about firearms, and as doctor groups increasingly push physicians to treat gun violence as a public health concern. At least when it comes to safely storing guns, three-fourths of parents said the doctor should offer some advice.

All of this is interesting, especially considering that last part — advice. I don’t see it a doctor’s business to bring up the subject, because they are not experts on guns. Thus, they would not have advice to give.

If you’re going to ask someone if they have guns at home, be prepared to field questions or refer them to the nearest shooting and training center. Otherwise, stick to treating our health — like whether that sidearm is giving me a pain in my hip or hand.

— Tim Wiederaenders

Tim Wiederaenders is city editor for PNI.