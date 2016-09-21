Letter: Healing thanks

Editor:

On behalf of Healing Field founder, Mary Mallory, and the Healing Field Team, I want to thank our community for their support of Patriot Week and their help in setting up the Field and taking it down.

It was heartwarming to see parents there with their children, and school teachers with their classes. It’s important that this generation remember 9-11 much like our generation remembers Pearl Harbor.

Thank you to the service organizations: American Legion, VFW and the Sunrise Prescott Valley Lions group for your help.

We absolutely could not do it without the support of the Central Arizona Fire and Medical firefighters who are instrumental in storing and transporting all 3000 flags plus 343 pairs of firefighter boots, 70 police boots and 55 military boots and setting up and taking down the Field.

I can not say thank you enough to our sponsors: Asphalt Paving and Supply and Fann Construction for donating lights for the Field; StoneyCreek Construction for their generous donation of supplies and manpower; Walmart, Kohl’s and Cable One for their monetary support in the form of grants.

To our community of volunteers that came out and gave of your time and man, woman and children power- thank you! thank you! thank you! Last but never least, the Town staff, Parks and Rec and Public Works for all you did to make our Field come alive again.

Our Field is one of forty in the Nation, but in my heart it is number one! Thank you Prescott Valley!

Darlene Packard

PV Patriot Week and Healing Field Chair