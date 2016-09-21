Letter: Newspaper bias

Editor:

“We the People” should be paying more attention to our elected officials. If we did, we might make more effort to select others and help them financially run for office. Prescott Valley has an almost “lock” on anything the movers and shakers want.

Raised taxes “sold” by senior staff in a lightly attended meeting with no advanced publication beyond “legal” publication, only received “one” NO vote out of seven.

A 4-2 majority approved $100,000 for a “new” statue by a South Carolina artist weeks after the 21.4% higher sales tax on food went into effect. State law was broken by the chief of police and The Daily Courier and the PV Tribune has not provided any rebuttal for this action following the report of all the chief’s grievances of “the dangerous challengers” to the incumbents running for reelection. That’s my RAVE!

Tom Steele

Prescott Valley