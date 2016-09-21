NAU-Yavapai student earns scholarship

While admitting she’s not necessarily a big people person, NAU-Yavapai student Britania Esperanza said she loves the planet and feels like the people have an obligation to protect it and to make sure it’s here, using its resources without draining them.

It’s that love of the planet along with an interest to have a career in the public works sector that drew the attention of the Arizona Public Works Association. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Kimberly Moon, current chair of APWA’s northern branch and capital projects coordinator for the Town of Prescott Valley and Norm Davis, past chair of APWA’s northern branch and public works director for the Town of Prescott Valley presented Esperanza with the APWA Award, a scholarship totaling $1,000.

“Her goal is to make a difference in the community, the planet and in the future,” Moon said. “She wants to work in a city that values people and the environment and prioritizes future needs.”

Esperanza said that she may take pride in receiving the award, but noted that it wasn’t just her that made it happen. It’s a culmination of her instructors as well as everyone that’s been a part of her life, she said.

Making sure the planet is protected and its resources are used without draining them can happen by getting people involved and feeling responsible for the planet rather than just thinking it’s something that can be discarded at the end of the day, Esperanza said. It can happen by building relationships, she added.

“My goal would be to really know and understand how to make sure that we’re not stripping it of what it has,” she said.