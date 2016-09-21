Prescott Valley Police report: Sept. 18, 2016

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Sept. 12 through 18: (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices)
Non-injury accident, Enterprise Parkway
Harassment, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69
Theft, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Burglary, Miner Road
Theft, Long Look Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Disorderly, Florentine Road
Injury accident, Windsong Drive
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Viewpoint Drive
Criminal damage, Cattletrack Drive
Non-injury accident, Florentine Road
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Manley Drive
Injury accident, Antelope Meadows Drive
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Little Papoose Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Lake Valley Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Domestic, Tower Road
Non-injury accident, Civic Circle
Disorderly, Victor Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Officer information, Civic Circle
911 hangup, Cloud Cliff
Non-injury accident, Florentine Road
Non-injury accident, Robert Road
Burglary, Civic Circle
Fraud, Whipsaw Lane
Theft, Highway 69
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Rico Street
Theft, Valley View Drive
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Arden Court
Burglary, Civic Circle
Burglary, Brombil Street
Theft, Old Black Canyon Highway
Non-injury accident, Rabbit Brush Lane
Injury accident, Highway 69
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Deer Drive
Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road
Domestic, Romero Circle East
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.