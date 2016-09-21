Prescott Valley Police report: Sept. 18, 2016

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Sept. 12 through 18: (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices)

    Non-injury accident, Enterprise Parkway

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Miner Road

    Theft, Long Look Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Disorderly, Florentine Road

    Injury accident, Windsong Drive

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Lake Valley Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Viewpoint Drive

    Criminal damage, Cattletrack Drive

    Non-injury accident, Florentine Road

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Manley Drive

    Injury accident, Antelope Meadows Drive

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Little Papoose Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Lake Valley Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Tower Road

    Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

    Disorderly, Victor Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Officer information, Civic Circle

    911 hangup, Cloud Cliff

    Non-injury accident, Florentine Road

    Non-injury accident, Robert Road

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Whipsaw Lane

    Theft, Highway 69

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Rico Street

    Theft, Valley View Drive

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Arden Court

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Brombil Street

    Theft, Old Black Canyon Highway

    Non-injury accident, Rabbit Brush Lane

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Deer Drive

    Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

    Domestic, Romero Circle East

