PV Boys & Girls Club makes learning fun

For nearly 20 years, children between the ages of 6 and 18 in Prescott Valley have had a place to go after school at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona. Located on 8201 East Loos Drive, this organization originated in Prescott Valley in 1998 before branching out to Prescott in the mid-2000s, said Development Director Kirsten Kerns.

The first thing program available when they arrive at the club is called Power Hour, Kerns said, noting that’s when they do their homework or something educational if they don’t have any. Following that, they break up into age groups and spend time in different areas, such as arts and crafts or in the garden turning fruits and vegetables into smoothies or salsa, she said. The Boys & Girls Club is all about making learning and education fun for kids, Kerns said.

“If you make educational things fun, the kids don’t realize they’re learning and then they don’t dread it as much,” she said. “They comprehend and retain what they’re learning more because they associate it with fun.”

The making learning fun seems to help because Kerns said that according to statistics, kids who go to Boys & Girls Club have better grades, graduate higher in their class, continue onto college and begin saving for their future.

Boys and Girls Club programs focus on good character and citizenship, academic success and healthy lifestyles, Kerns said.

Looking forward to the next 20 years, Kerns said there are plans for growth.

“We have plans to hopefully, if everything goes according to plan, expand on this facility,” she said, noting there has been a wait list since the first week of school for the past couple years. “There’s so many kids in Prescott Valley that need a place to go after school. We want to be able to, in the next 20 years, have a number of facilities, be able to help any family that needs help while continuing to be a fiscally sound organization.”