PV Council incumbents officially reelected

The official results are in and it would appear that the majority of Prescott Valley is satisfied with the Town’s direction as well as with the work of the Prescott Valley Town Council. All four incumbents, Vice Mayor Richard Anderson (3,409 votes), Councilmember Lora Lee Nye (3,406 votes), Councilmember Marty Grossman (3,389 votes) and Councilmember Mary Mallory (4,207 votes), were reelected to their positions.

The official canvass was given at a special Town Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, where Town Clerk Diane Russell shared the results of the election as well as the Home Rule vote, which passed by 77.17 percent and 6,368 votes.

During the election, there were 38 ballots rejected for various reasons and of Prescott Valley’s, 22,728 voters, 8,277 chose to vote, Russell said, calling it a disappointing figure.

“That worked out to only be 36.4 percent of our electorate that could have voted in this election,” she said. “But on another note, I would hope that with the upcoming November election that all of those folks that did sign up to register to vote, in addition to what we began with in June … let’s hope that that continues with that registration going up and let’s also hope that a little bit more folks turn out for this all important consolidated election.”

There is one item on the November ballot for Prescott Valley, Russell said. That item is Prop 440, a measure that would require voter approval for any future sales tax increase in Prescott Valley.

Grossman noted that Prescott Valley has a lot of voters on the permanent early ballot list and asked Russell what percentage of votes were part of the early ballot. That had not been shared yet, Russell said, but added that she thinks it would probably be close to about 75 or 80 percent. Those ballots are sent out early in August, Grossman said, with Russell mentioning that they are filled out soon after receipt.

“Many of those votes were cast within 10-to-14 days of receiving their ballots,” she said. “That’s the norm.”

Mayor Harvey Skoog said he appreciates the people that ran in the election and congratulated the winners.

“We’ve had a good council,” he said. “It’s a nice feeling to have a councilman go, for example, to our league meeting and you see them going to breakout sessions and this council does that. I also appreciate the fact that they’re sitting up here paying attention … it’s a serious event for each and every member of this council.”

The council voted in favor of authorizing Mayor Skoog to sign Resolution No. 1973 to Canvass the August 30, 2016 Primary Election, except for Councilmember Stephen Marshall who voted against the authorization.