PV students hunger to help others

Even small schools can make a big impact, according to Canyon View Prep Academy Student Council Member Fabian Ruiz following a school wide food drive that ended earlier this month. It produced 2,639 items that totaled 1,536 pounds said student Jazmine Lutkins.

The food drive arose out of the student council’s goal of doing community service, said teacher Jessica Short. After talking about it with the kids, it was a project she set up for them at the beginning of the year, Short said.

“It’s not a time when a lot of people are donating food,” she said. “Normally, they donate food at Thanksgiving or Christmas and don’t think to do it at the middle of summer.”

The food came from a lot of different places as many of the seniors went to the store for food and other students brought it from home or did both, said student Kara Lane, who said she ended up doing both.

Ruiz said he went door to door and explained that the school’s student council had put on a food drive and asked if people were willing to donate at least one can.

“A lot of people actually did,” he said.

The council was able to spark student interest in participating in the food drive by making a lot of announcements before it started and stating the class that donated the most food would get a pizza party, said student Brandon Leach. The contest got so close that the juniors and seniors were both declared winners.

However, the pizza party wasn’t the only thing that got the students interested in taking part, student Elliot Johnson said, noting that there was a competition between the junior and senior teachers who kept teasing each other back and forth over their classes having more food.

“That going on really made those two grades really, really want to do it,” she said. “Each wanted to make their teacher look better.”

Prior to the food drive, the student council read an article detailing how there are a lot of people living paycheck to paycheck and don’t know how they’re going to feed their families every day, said Ruiz. Bringing in that many items is making a difference and changing people’s lives, he said.

Students at the school are proud of what they did as it was a record-breaking amount of food and it’s more than Yavapai County Food Bank ever brought in, Lane said. Even though it’s a small school, it made a big impact, Ruiz added.

“That’s something to be proud of,” he said.