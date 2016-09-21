Six officially advance to Dewey-Humboldt runoff election

By Jason Wheeler

  • Originally Published: September 21, 2016 5:46 a.m.

    • The official results of Dewey-Humboldt Town Council Election are in. The number of votes needed to be elected were 444 and while Mayor Terry Nolan was reelected, none of the other council candidates had enough votes to avoid a runoff election.

    The top six finishers in the council race advance to the runoff to decide the three seats. Official results:

    Mayor

    Terry Nolan – 618 votes

    Doug Treadway – 410 votes

    Council

    Victoria Wendt – 423 votes

    John Hughes – 422 votes

    Amy Timmons – 338 votes

    Nancy Wright – 325 votes

    Lori Crofutt – 324 votes

    Dennis Repan – 284 votes

    Kevin Leonard – 280 votes

    Denise Rogers – 255 votes

