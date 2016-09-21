Six officially advance to Dewey-Humboldt runoff election

The official results of Dewey-Humboldt Town Council Election are in. The number of votes needed to be elected were 444 and while Mayor Terry Nolan was reelected, none of the other council candidates had enough votes to avoid a runoff election.
The top six finishers in the council race advance to the runoff to decide the three seats. Official results:
Mayor
Terry Nolan – 618 votes
Doug Treadway – 410 votes
Council
Victoria Wendt – 423 votes
John Hughes – 422 votes
Amy Timmons – 338 votes
Nancy Wright – 325 votes
Lori Crofutt – 324 votes
Dennis Repan – 284 votes
Kevin Leonard – 280 votes
Denise Rogers – 255 votes
