Six officially advance to Dewey-Humboldt runoff election

The official results of Dewey-Humboldt Town Council Election are in. The number of votes needed to be elected were 444 and while Mayor Terry Nolan was reelected, none of the other council candidates had enough votes to avoid a runoff election.

The top six finishers in the council race advance to the runoff to decide the three seats. Official results:

Mayor

Terry Nolan – 618 votes

Doug Treadway – 410 votes

Council

Victoria Wendt – 423 votes

John Hughes – 422 votes

Amy Timmons – 338 votes

Nancy Wright – 325 votes

Lori Crofutt – 324 votes

Dennis Repan – 284 votes

Kevin Leonard – 280 votes

Denise Rogers – 255 votes