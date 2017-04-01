NAZ Suns drop season finale to Bighorns 124-116

Elijah Millsap put forth his best game of the season, scoring a career-high 38 points on seven 3-pointers, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished four assists, but it still wasn’t enough to put Northern Arizona over the top in a 124-116 season-ending road loss to Reno on Saturday night.

“Elijah Millsap did exactly what I expected of him. He’s a competitor and he competed. He did everything he could to help us win,” Suns head coach Tyrone Ellis said in a phone interview late Saturday night.

Ellis added that he hopes NBA teams are taking notice of Millsap, whose 38 points is a new franchise record. It’s also his 13th double-double of the season.

“He improved his game. … It’s not too late to get him a call up,” Ellis said about Millsap.

It is the third straight loss for the Suns (22-28), which suffered a defeat in seven of the last eight ball games to end their inaugural season.

Xavier Silas scored 20 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the field, including five 3-pointers, while newcomer Joe Jackson had 17 points, eight assists and was a perfect 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Trailing 70-56 at halftime, Northern Arizona used a 25-8 run capped by a Millsap 3-pointer with 3:51 to play in the third quarter, taking an 81-78 lead.

Tied again a 114-114 late in the fourth after another Millsap 3-pointer, back-to-back three’s by Pe’Shon Howard and Luis Montero with 1:08 remaining in the game put Reno up 120-114 and they never trailed again.

For Reno (21-29), Howard led the Bighorns with 33 points on an 11 of 19 mark from the field. Isaiah Cousins just missed a triple-double with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

DISSAPOINTING FINALE?

Sprinting out of the gates and surprising the entire NBA D-League to begin their inaugural campaign with a 10-1 record, the Suns finished just 12-27 and were eliminated from playoff contention with two weeks to go in the season.

The Suns did finish 14-10 at the Prescott Valley Event Center, despite going just 8-18 on the road.

Ellis said he was disappointed from a competitor standpoint, but as someone who is developing talent for the next level, he couldn’t be more proud.

“We competed. A lot of teams made multiple transactions, and we only made one. We stayed true to our goal of player development. We trusted our guys,” Ellis said.

“I know the fans wanted playoffs … and a championship, but the development league is not about that, it’s about developing players, and everyone involved in this organization, all of us got better.”

UP NEXT

Players for Northern Arizona are scheduled for their exit interviews Tuesday, April 6, before heading into the offseason.

