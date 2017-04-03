Power outage closes some roads in Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley Police are advising residents to avoid certain roads and intersections in the aftermath of Monday evening's severe storm.

After a severe weather system in moved through Prescott Valley at about 6 p.m. Monday, Arizona Public Service reported several downed power lines in Prescott Valley, resulting in the following road closures:

-- Robert Road from Spouse Drive to Lakeshore Drive should be avoided due to no power at the intersections along Robert Road.

-- Spouse Drive from Tonto Road to Miner Drive has been completely blocked off with no vehicular traffic being let through, due to Arizona Public Service crews working on repairing several downed power lines.



For additional information, contact Police Sergeant Jason Kaufman at 928-772-5120 or Police Dispatch at 928-772-9267. To report an emergency, call 911.