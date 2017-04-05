Ask the contractor: Inexpensive secrets for taking care of your home

Our readers send “household tips” and lately, I have received a bunch of remedies so I thought it might be time to write a column on using household products for cleaning.



Some of these I have never heard of and find them fascinating. So here it goes – tips and tricks for cleaning with hydrogen peroxide.



Sandy, I whiten bathtub grout by spraying hydrogen peroxide on the grout. I let the peroxide sit for an hour or so and then I come back and scrub the grout with a toothbrush. Bingo – white grout! At first it took a couple of sessions of spraying and scrubbing because of the mildew, but eventually the grout turned white. — Margie, Prescott Valley

I clean the toilet bowl by pouring a cup of hydrogen peroxide into the bowl and let it stand for 30 minutes and then scrub. — Mavis, Prescott

Hydrogen peroxide has removed stains from my clothing and tablecloths. Just soak the stain for a little while in 3 percent hydrogen peroxide before tossing into the laundry. I have even added a cup of peroxide to a regular load of whites to boost brightness. It’s a green alternative to bleach, and works just as well. — Paula, Prescott

Next, let’s share the wonders of baking soda. I am sure we all have a box of baking soda or two in our refrigerator. My mom taught that old trick to me years ago, as she always has a box in the refrigerator. The question is how many of those hanging car air fresheners would it take to get rid of the olfactory smell a fish dish? Too many! So before you dress up your kitchen like a cardboard pine forest, take a deep breath and open your cupboard. Odds are you already have what you need to get rid of those food odors in one inexpensive little box, the unassuming baking soda.

Baking soda, unlike most commercial air fresheners, doesn’t mask odors, it absorbs them. Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate in a convenient box) neutralizes stubborn acidic odors, lurking in your home. It’s a natural odor eliminator.

Ready to be wowed by all the ways baking soda can transform your kitchen? Buckle up and get sprinkling.

Dishwashers: If you don’t run the dishwasher every day, those rotten food smells can build up. Stop the smell by dumping a cup of baking soda into the dishwasher and running it through a rinse cycle. Ah! nothing nicer smelling place for your dishes.

Oven: If you avoid using your oven because of that special burning smell, scrub it with a paste made of a 1/2 cup of baking soda and a few tablespoons of water. Coat the oven with the paste, and let it sit overnight.

Then, wipe it away with a damp cloth and spritz any stuck-on paste with some vinegar in a spray bottle.

Range Hood: That greasy range hood is adding to your kitchen’s odor. Clean it with a mixture of about 1/4 cup baking soda, a good squirt of degreasing dish soap, and the hottest water you can stand.

Drains/disposals: Drains and disposals are often culprits for smells. Make them smell free with a mix of 1/4 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup vinegar, and some kosher salt. It’ll neutralize the smell and give the drain a slightly abrasive scrubbing. Follow up with boiling water.

Plastic food containers: Clean smelly plastic food containers by scrubbing and soaking them in a mixture of hot water and baking soda.

Microwave: Clean and deodorize it with a solution of 2 tablespoons of baking soda mixed with 1 cup water. Put the solution into an uncovered, microwave-safe container and zap on high for three minutes. Then, simply wipe down the interior.

Garbage can: Toss a handful of baking soda into your kitchen garbage can to control ongoing odors. Refresh every few days.

The best thing about the inexpensive odor-zapping wonder of baking soda is you can use it guilt-free. You’re not going to harm humans or animals or ruin anything using baking soda.

Sandy, we use white vinegar to clean our kitchen countertops – equal parts of vinegar and tap water. A wonderful non-toxic cleaner. Plus you can kill germs with vinegar. Household vinegar contains acetic acid, a powerful antimicrobial that kills salmonella and E. Coli. — Pat, Dewey

I did some Internet looking and found out that vinegar can be used in our gardens as well. I have used this household remedy myself – vinegar fought off and removed fruit flies that managed to come into my home. Work like a champ.

Acid loving plants that thrive in acidic soil will love vinegar. If you put some vinegar in the water that you water the plants with then the iron levels in the soil will go up.

Be Gone Ants: If you spray any parts of your garden that has an ant problem, including ant hills, with pure vinegar for a few days then your ant problem should go away!

Keep animals from your garden: If you let something, such as cotton balls, corn cobs, or rags, soak in vinegar for a few hours and then place it around your garden then any problems with deter rabbits, raccoons, and cats should disappear. The best part of this is that it is natural and simple; the animals simply do not like the smell of the vinegar.



Remember to tune in to YCCA’s Hammer Time every Saturday and Sunday morning 7 a.m. on KQNA 1130 AM/99.9 FM or 95.5 FM or the web kqna.com. Listen to Sandy and Mike talk about the construction industry, meet your local community partners and so much more.

Sandy Griffis is executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association. Email your questions to her at ycca@cableone.net or call 928-778-0040.