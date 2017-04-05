Calendar of Events: Week of April 5

Special events

Now through April 29 enjoy the Arcosanti Resident’s Art display in the Arcosanti Cafe.



At 7 p.m., April 13, Cordes Lakes Community Association, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, is hosting Dean Slaga, Superintendent of Schools, as their guest speaker at the meeting.

Easter Lunch at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami, at 11:30 a.m., April 13. Dinner will be ham, sweet potatoes, veggies & dessert.

The Cordes Lakes Community Center is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 15. Age groups start with 1 to 3 from 9 to 9:30 a.m.; ages 4 to 7 will be 9:30 to 10 a.m.; The 8 to 10 year olds will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. There will be crafts for kids, muffins, danish, juice and coffee available with funds going toward Halloween D.J.



Bring your camera as the Easter Bunny said he would stop by.

Mayer Community Church, 10001 S. Fifth Street in Mayer, is holding Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information call 928-632-9533.

Food Distribution takes place on Wednesday, April 19th and Thursday, April 27th at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Sign-up starts at 7:00 a.m. and doors close at 9:00 a.m.



April 22 is Volunteer Appreciation day at Mayer Area Meals on Wheels. Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m.

May 2 is the Food Handler’s class at Mayer Area Meals on Wheels, 10051 Miami in Mayer. Class starts at 1:00 p.m.



Mystery Theater is returning to Mayer Meals on Wheels. Roman Ruins will be presented May 6th at 5:00 p.m. and May 7th at 1:00 p.m. Cost is $12 with prizes to the first table to solve this “who done it.” Tickets on sale now, contact Mayer Meals on Wheels at 928-632-7511 to find the ticket seller near you.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.



American Legion meets on the 3rd Friday of the month at 1:00 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Please not location change. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.

Craft Day - The 4th Friday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Community Center. Various crafts will be used for decorations, household helps, etc.